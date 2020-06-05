SUNNYSIDE — The night of graduation usually brings droves of families and community members to Clem Senn field, easily making it one of the biggest events of the year in the city, but to protect and commemorate our future leaders safely, their graduation caps will be tossed in the air of their own living rooms.
To ensure the graduates have the hurrah they deserve, Sunnyside High School has opted to livestream speeches from the class Valedictorians and Salutatorian while they await the August date for when students can hopefully walk through the coveted Graduation Gate.
While they endured some technical difficulties on the website, the Grizzly spirit persevered and speeches were delivered on Facebook Live where over 600 viewers watched the event, commenting their congratulations.
Principal Ryan Maxwell had hoped for graduation to look like the plan they presented on May 21 with students ultimately walking across the stage, however, he is happy to keep the class of 2020 safe and host a livestream of speeches by Class Speaker Pete Marquez, the eight Valedictorians and Salutatorian.
“They’ve definitely earned the right to be on stage. They’ve worked hard for 12 years and that’s the least we can do to give them that opportunity,” Maxwell emphasized.
The Sunnyside High School principal reflected on this past year his seniors have had and he admitted that it’s been a challenging year, all things considered. “They had a teacher pass away in October and then soon after that, COVID. But what’s really special about this class is the leadership. They’re positive leaders, they’ve stayed positive during this whole time. They still found ways to connect to the school and to connect to other students,” Maxwell beamed.
Connecting with her Grizzly Dance Team and coach, Rosie Moran, as they dropped off graduation gifts, Monika Hernandez’s last night as a senior was an understanding of the safety measures taken. “It’s really disappointing in a way, but I kind of get why it’s happening, it’s what’s best for our safety. As long as I get my diploma and I know that I gave it my all, I’m proud in the end. I’m happy to make my parents proud.”
As the eight Valedictorians entered the high school auditorium to deliver their speeches, Bianca Salgado worried about her own speech. “Like, you want to say so much but what do you say to a class that lost the rest of their senior year? You know, they were deprived of so much. It was hard, you know, but I found the right words to say, I think. Hopefully!”
This resilience spoke volumes and Vice Principal Dave Martinez made note of that resilience, “I was thinking back to myself as an 18-year-old and I don’t think I would have taken it that well,” he exclaimed.
Class Speaker Marquez remarked on the maturity of the Class of 2020 by stating he was not surprised in their ability to adapt to the pandemic and social issues.
“My classmates were a bit like you. We were going into the world of turmoil and international problems.” Marquez mirrored his time as a high schooler and the difficulties his class faced with Vietnam on the horizon, even losing a friend to the war.
He highlighted the significant historical events 2020 has seen so far with the pandemic, unemployment rates, racial turmoil and he asked the Grizzlies, “Should we be afraid? Should we worry about tomorrow? Should we stop going forward? My answer is no.”
Valedictorian Marlee Weets also addressed the social injustices being discussed amongst her peers. Filled with emotion, she declared, “I just want to say I understand that I will never understand.” She promised to stand with those in their persistence for justice.
This graduation ceremony isn’t the last celebration for the Class of 2020. Principal Maxwell confirmed that there are plans in the making to have a ceremony in the late summer depending on the next phase of reopening the Yakima County.
Vice Principal Martinez reiterated, “In August, we’re hoping to make it the biggest firework show in the history of Sunnyside.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.