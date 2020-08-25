SUNNYSIDE — The first day of school will look different as students will not be eagerly lining up for class to start the new year but will instead log into their school-issued computer from the comforts of home.
In readiness, Sunnyside School District (SSD) moved quickly to ensure families are prepared for the new instruction on the first day, Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Assistant Superintendent Heidi Hellner-Gomez explained that most school district families have been contacted and have the opportunity to meet with the teachers. They can meet either through telephone, by Zoom meetings, or in person with social distancing measures from Aug. 26-28, with kindergarten ‘meet and greets’ going into the following week.
Kindergartners usually have an extensive orientation process, Hellner-Gomez described. “It’s always in person and this year, it’s going to be up to the families and teachers to determine their preference.”
Most Sun Valley kindergarten teachers will invite families in one at a time, in groups no larger than five per household. This is so teachers can have an in-person assessment with the first-time students and talk with parents on how to log into the learning management systems, Hellner-Gomez explained.
They will receive their devices upon meeting with the teacher or can ask to pick it up outside of the Sun Valley building.
First through fifth grade will also meet their teacher in person, on Zoom, or by phone according to Hellner-Gomez.
Sixth through 12th grade students will not be meeting teachers in a formal meet and greet as they will be expected to work more in the online format. They will do their full group meetings remotely. However, there will be small groups of special needs students or those who do better in person that will be let in the schools in small numbers.
Teachers who are at high risk will remain remote. The assistant superintendent stated that if parents still want to have an in-person talk with their K-fifth grade student’s teacher, there will either be a paraprofessional or certificated employee to be in the classroom to facilitate a Zoom meeting with the parents and the teacher.
Hellner-Gomez assured, “Families are always welcome to come to the building to ask questions if they need to.”
31-year-old father of two, Jesus Valencia, picked up Chromebooks on Aug. 24 for his second grader, Jesus Valencia, and his first grader, Zariel Valencia.
The father didn’t really know how to feel about it, taking it one step at a time. As for his kids, “I don’t think they really grasp it yet, I think tomorrow (Aug. 25) we’ll get the first dose of it,” Valencia explained.
