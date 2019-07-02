SUNNYSIDE —According to Temporary Postmaster Gus Ochoa, something or someone killed the grass.
Ochoa admits the poor shape of the grounds surrounding the 90-year-old building may be the result of neglect and a broken sprinkler system.
“I’m seeking funds to repair the system, but so far have been unable to secure necessary funds,” he explained.
Ochoa, who only recently was assigned to the Sunnyside Post Office, replaces Isdiro Rodriguez, who is now on extended leave.
Ochoa said Rodriguez had also looked for money to make repairs to the landscape surrounding the downtown facility, what was once designated as the city bomb shelter.
He tried to put in for money to repair the system, but so far, his requests have not been heard.
The Post Office is one of the city’s only buildings on the National Registry of Historical buildings.
“The landscape has been in bad shape for quite a while,” remarked city Public Works Director Shane Fisher.
“It’s a shame since it is right downtown, where we are trying to spruce up the area,” he added.
“It’s federal property, and there isn’t much we can do to fix it,” Fisher remarked.
Ochoa hopes the public will call their Congressman and see if funding can’t be filtered down to make even a few changes.
“Maybe if others hear from the community, the problem can be fixed,” Ochoa commented.
