Guy Carlton Lichty: Sunnyside’s Cooperative Colony character, football star, and hotel owner

Central Washington history lovers often recognize the Harvey and Ida Lichty family as being among the families that started the Christian Cooperative Colony, often referred to as the Dunkards. Although Harvey and Ida had several children, one of their sons would be remembered for his activities for decades.
Born in Nebraska in 1888, Guy Carlton, was the third son of Harvey and Ida Lichty. He moved with his family from Nebraska in 1898, at the young age of ten. Just young enough to be of innocence, but old enough to begin developing his role as a character of the community.
A childhood friend of Guy’s, Roscoe Sheller, reminds readers of an incident that helped to elevate Guy’s existence in his 1952 book “COURAGE AND WATER”. In January of 1903, Guy and another teenager ventured into the church attic above the auditorium where services were occurring. While Guy was walking through the attic his foot slipped and broke through the ceiling of the auditorium. Parishioners below were stunned by the occurrence while other adult members attempted to capture the youth in the attic. Guy managed to escape the building undetected and run home. When his father arrived home, he informed Guy that he knew of his involvement because he recognized his shoes. Guy, along with his accomplice, were forced to apologize at church as part of his punishment. For years afterwards many members of the church were reminded of the incident by looking at the ceiling.
It would take Guy approximately four years to be remembered for another role in Sunnyside’s history. In 1907 Guy became known as one of the “four horsemen” of Sunnyside’s football fame. (Yes, they were ironically dubbed the “four horsemen”.) The “four horsemen” consisted of Guy, his brother Real Lichty, Alva McClain and of course Roscoe Sheller. The four boys were members of the Sunnyside High School football team and were instrumental in winning the school’s first Washington State Football Championship in 1906-07.
In April of 1907, just months after his football accomplishments, Guy married his wife Fern Kramer. The following year they started their family and Guy began his more serious role as a father, provider, and Sunnyside citizen.
A decade later, in 1918, while Guy and Fern were raising their own family, Guy purchased the Hotel Planters in Sunnyside. During his ownership, the hotel was advertised as a modern fire-proof facility. Room rates were $1.00 in 1921. A fee that included private baths as well as a European Plan. Access to Sunnyside’s popular Austin’s Soda Fountain and Coffee Shop by lodgers was also promoted.
Guy Carlton Lichty owned and operated the Hotel Planters in Sunnyside for six years. In 1924 he sold it to J.E. Jackson. Afterwards, he relocated to California with his wife, children, and a few siblings. Although he remained living in California until his death in 1975 his role in Sunnyside’s history lived on for decades.
