ZILLAH – Cheyne Road in Zillah has a history about the construction of the Sunnyside Canal, that I would like to further expound upon.
The seeds of the Sunnyside Canal were planted in the 1870s, when a group of farmers in what was called Kennewock, or Piety Flat, dug a small canal called the Kennewock Ditch at an intake site below Union Gap on the Yakima River. This was a small enterprise; the farmers had no capital and did all of the digging themselves. Yet their small project yielded impressive rewards, because they were soon growing fine orchards and harvesting bountiful crops.
In 1891, the Northern Pacific Railroad began constructing the Sunnyside Canal. On October 23, 1905, the Sunnyside Canal was officially transferred to the U.S. Reclamation Service (today's USBR) which established Sunnyside as one of the two earliest developments in the Yakima River Basin. James Cheyne (my grandfather) was the superintendent for the project. Hence because of his successful oversite of the canal, he was honored with the road that is known as Cheyne Road.
A side note: My grandmother – Belle Cheyne was married to James Cheyne (my grandfather). She was a devout Republican and when President Roosevelt (a Democrat) came to the Cheyne ranch, my grandfather went into their house to get her to come out to meet the President. She threw up her arms and said, “I am not going to go out to meet any damned Democrat!”
On March 26, 1892, large-scale irrigation of the Yakima Valley commences when water gushes into the Sunnyside Canal for the first time. A throng of spectators gathers at the canal's headgates after "wending their way down the river road by means of every conveyance possible" ("Water Crowned King"). A band plays a sprightly tune and Miss Dora Allen approaches with a bottle of champagne. "Flow on, thy liquid savior of our land, and blessings on you," she intones, baptizing the headgates with a spray of champagne ("Water Crowned King"). A huge volume of water roars into the 25-mile-long canal. The Yakima Herald calls it "the beginning of the most important system of irrigation canals in America" ("Water Crowned King"). The expanded Sunnyside Canal system soon becomes the centerpiece of the Yakima Valley's irrigation system, watering a wealth of orchards, fields, and vineyards. As of 2020, the Sunnyside Canal is 60 miles long, with 44 miles of major subsystem canals and 329 miles of laterals.
