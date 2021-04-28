I Saw it in the Sun: April 28, 2021

April 21, 1921 – ‘Watch for the Eclipse’ – The only total eclipse of the moon that will be seen in the northwest this year, will begin at 10:30 this evening and will be at total at 11:28. The eclipse will be complete until 12:05, when the rim will become visible.
April 23, 1931 – ‘Sunnyside Winner of Track Meet’ – Winning three track meets, at Wapato, Selah and Ellensburg, and getting third place with Yakima, is in short the history of the fine performance of the Sunnyside high school track team. Forced to compete in one of Ellensburg’s usual wind storms, the local boys won easily from Ellensburg and Cle Elum.
April 24, 1941 – ‘Pete Johnson Injures Fingers in Power Saw’ – Pete Johnson, part owner and shop foreman of the Sunnyside Times, was injured this week when his hand slipped while sawing metal. The blade uct all the fingers on his right hand but only the little finger was injured seriously. George Young, foreman of the Grandview Herald, is replacing Johnson until his hand is well.
April 20, 1961 – ‘Area Asks To Be Annexed To Sunnyside’ – The City Council at its last meeting instructed City Attorney James Salvini to draw up an ordinance for annexing an area on the north side of Harrison Hill. Property owners representing 85.6 percent of the assessed valuation of the area had petitioned the council to be taken into the city.
‘4 Legged Chicken May Be Start On First Million Dollars’ – Mrs. Paul DeRosa may be on her way to becoming a millionaire. Among a number of chickens she hatched about a week ago was one with four legs, which will mean four drum sticks if the chick grows up. – Ain’t nature wonderful?
April 19, 1991 – ‘Farmers must comply with new labor law’ – Only 279 of more than 10,000 agricultural employers in Washington have obtained minor work permits required for hiring children, Department of Labor and Industries officials announced today. Minor work permits are required as a part of the rules adopted by Labor and Industries in 1990.
April 23, 2001 – ‘Michels named Grandview Junior Miss’ – It may not be a beauty contest, but Stephanie Michels had all the grace, poise and composure of a beautiful, majestic queen. Michels was named the 2001 Grandview Junior Miss this past Saturday night during the annual program held this year at Grandview High School.
April 22, 2011 – ‘Father-son duo 2nd-3rd at tourney’ – The father and son duo of Rob and Brandon Rice earned second and third-place respectively, at the most recent Central Washington Open bowling competition.
