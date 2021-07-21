I Saw it in the Sun: July 21, 2021

July 13, 1911 – ‘Scotch bagpipe’ – An attractive feature of the Fourth of July parade was the bagpipe music furnished by J.J. Halcro, formerly of the 48th Highlanders of Toronto. Mr. Halcro appeared in cap and red tunic and cheered the hearts of all who love Scotch airs, by his skillful use of the bagpipe.
July 20, 1911 – ‘Hottest July Weather For Fifteen Years’ – According to the official record kept by the Reclamation Service, the temperature in Sunnyside, Friday was 100 degrees Far.; Saturday, 105; Sunday, 106; and Monday 99. The thermometer has not registered as high as 105 before, in the month of July since 1896.
July 14, 1921 – ‘Bug Race Friday’ – Race fans experienced a real thrill Friday afternoon when four youthful Barney Oldfields with speed a minus quality raced from the Presbyterian church to the corner of Sixth street. The race was staged under the direction of Thad Hall of the Valley Clothing store. The contest was open to all boys under 14 years.
July 21, 1921 – ‘Car Backs Into Snipes Lateral’ – Four young Mabton people had a narrow escape from serious injury Sunday night when the Ford in which they were riding, backed down into Snipes lateral. With the exception of a bad scare none of the occupants were hurt. The car was driven by Louis Branch. The other three members of the party were Luara Searles, Lois Mace and Roscoe Williams.
July 2, 1931 – ‘My Kingdom For A Tire’ – Somebody badly in need of a tire, but also hard to please, broke into the garage of C. Speck, Inc. Saturday night. Entrance was gained by smashing a rear window. After removing several tires from the rack, and evidently not finding the desired size, the marauder let himself out the back door and went his way.
July 16, 1931 – ‘Chicken for “Chickens”’ – “Hello” girls of the local telephone exchange plan to motor up the valley, this evening, to Moorehead’s Inn, where a sumptuous chicken dinner will be waiting for them.
July 23, 1931 – ‘Walla Walla Prison Team Defeats Sunnyside City Ball Team’ – The fast baseball aggregation of the State penitentiary at Walla Walla defeated the Sunnyside town team, on Sunday, 5 to 3. It was a fast and very interesting game. The Walla Walla boys took advantage of two errors to nose out the local team. Sunnyside secured seven hits to the prison club’s six. Willey and Cobley were the heavy hitters for Sunnyside. Delos Rose pitched a very fine game for the locals.
July 3, 1941 – ‘182 Men Register for Draft in This Area’ – The Sunnyside draft board signed up 182 young men in the second call who have reached their 21st birthday recently. Fifty-eight were from Wapato, forty-three from Toppenish and eighty-one from Sunnyside and surrounding vicinity. The number signing the second order fell short of expectations.
July 2, 2001 – ‘Complete Therapy office opens in Sunnyside’ – Opening today in Sunnyside is a new type of business to the Lower Yakima Valley. Physical and occupational therapy techniques meet and blend to make up Complete Therapy Services. Kristin Heimerman of Selah is the physical therapist and Victor Withers of Yakima is the occupational therapist. They work together to provide a dual type of therapy that complements each other. The business’ open house was held last Friday.
July 6, 2011 – ‘Broersma shatters four pool records’ – If justice was to truly be served, a statue bearing the likeness of Marisa Broersma would be erected at the Sunnyside municipal pool.
The 17-year-old Lower Valley phenom, enroute to leading the Sunnyside Sharks to a somewhat easy and surprising 556-234 victory over the perennially tough Prosser Piranhas, shattered four Sunnyside pool records last night.
