I Saw it in the Sun: May 12, 2021

May 14, 1931 – ‘S.H.S. Dance’ – The last high school dance of the year was held last Friday at the Parish Hall. The music was excellent and helped make the dance one of the nicest ever held by Sunny Hi.
The Girls’ Club served refreshments during the intermission.
The Seniors, as well as other students, had a fine time and will probably always remember this, their last H.S. Dance.
May 15, 1941 – ‘Jesse Graham Fined $15 Because of Sheep’ – Jesse Graham was fined $15.00 and costs by A.M. Murfin, justice of the pease, this week, following the complaint of H.C. Evans that Graham permitted his sheep to run on the property of a neighbor.
May 4, 1961 – ‘Bomb Scare Closes High School Wednesday Morning’ – A bomb scare Wednesday moring cleared the Sunnyside High School of students for more than two hours. George Blume, assistant principal, reseived a phone call at 8:50 DST warning him that a bomb would explode in the school at 11 a.m.
No bomb was found, and students were readmitted to the building.
May 16, 2011 – ‘A little bit country’ – Cale Moon, 16-year-old singer/songwriter from Benton City, released his CD last Friday at a public reception held at Guerra’s Coffee Company in Sunnyside.
