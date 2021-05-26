May 19, 1921 – ‘H.S. Publishes “Mirror” for 1921’ – Fifth Volume is Entirely a Product of the Efforts of the Student Body – 108 pages. The Associated Student Body is distributing the fifth volume of the “Mirror” this week. Copies have been on sale at the high school since Tuesday and after tomorrow all those who have not yet received their copies may get them at the office. The printing was done by the Sunnyside Sun printing plant.
May 21, 1931 – ‘Poppy Day Proclamation’ – Saturday, May 23rd, was proclaimed Poppy Day in Sunnyside in a proclamation issued today by Mayor Nichols. The proclamation urges all citizens of Sunnyside to observe the day by wearing a memorial paper poppy as an individual tribute to the American men and women who gave their lives in the World War.
May 20, 1981 – ‘Message from sky falls on front lawn’ – A popped balloon with its dangling message was found on Janet Reeves front lawn Tuesday morning just two days after take-off from Bellevue. The hand written message read: “Please, by my pen pal. Cullen Driggs, 1653 104th S. E. Bellevue, Wa. 98004 - Phone 454-8128.”
May 22, 1991 – ‘Teacher honored’ – Anna Williams has resigned as a teacher after a five and a half year stint at Sunnyside Pre-School. She was presented with a plaque of appreciation by Kathy Van de Graff, school president. Mary Schlenker, who ran a day care center for Sunnyside Community Hospital, will take over in September.
May 21, 2001 – ‘Relay raises $140,000-plus’ – GRANDVIEW - It took a little persuasion from the crowd, but she did it. Linda Niemtz of Grandview had vowed to shave her head if she raised $1,500 for this year’s Lower Valley American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Niemtz’ story is one of thousands told at this year’s event, said Penny Duran, co-chair of the 24-hour Relay for Life, which collected $140,000 in donations for the American Cancer Society “And we’re still counting,” she said.
May 19, 2011 – ‘Gone but not forgotten’ – The store fronts for El Conquistador Mexican Restaurant and Safari Restaurant have officially been demolished following last Sunday morning’s fire that completely consumed the buildings. Work crews and volunteers worked hard to save its historical signage. The neon sign, and other relics from the Safari, are being stored by the Chamber of Commerce.
