SUNNYSIDE — In a blink of an eye, the sudden impact of life can result in far reaching outcomes, inspiring others to boldly act.
Those courageous actions were displayed by motorists stopped at the side of Mabton-Sunnyside Road to aid Maribel Martinez and her two sons, Eduardo and Arturo Garcia, who were ejected from the car following the two-vehicle accident on Wednesday morning, Dec. 16.
“As soon as I saw my younger one (Arturo) and he got up off the ground and I was like, ‘Okay, okay, there’s one.’ He was asking me, ‘Is this a dream?’
“I told him ‘No, Mopi. This is for reals,’” Martinez recounted from her oldest son’s Harborview Medical Center room in Seattle on Thursday evening.
“But when I couldn’t find my other son (Eduardo) and I was telling them, ‘Please, please help me, help me!’ And one of the guys found my other son, he was face down. That’s why I couldn’t hear him,” she explained.
Eduardo is not expected to be released from the hospital for another week and could possibly remain there through Christmas, Martinez reported.
Her husband Edgar Garcia was with Arturo, who is likely to be released within the next couple of days, she communicated.
Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to an initial report of a hit and run car accident on Green Valley Road, five miles south of Sunnyside at approximately 1:15 a.m., according to an agency press memo.
Vehicle one, a black 2013 BMW 328 car driven by Brandy Flores, 29, of Grandview was traveling westbound and approaching State Route 241, WSP Trooper Mitchel Kroner indicated.
The second car, a green 2008 Honda Accord driven by Martinez, 38, of Mabton with two male children –
their names were withheld in the report due to their ages being 11 and 12 – was northbound on SR241.
Flores failed to stop her car at the stop sign and struck Martinez’s vehicle, the incident report disclosed.
Martinez was wearing her seatbelt while the two boys were not wearing safety belts. All three were transported by ambulance to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
The two children were later airlifted to the Emergency Department at Harborview.
After fleeing the scene, troopers were able to locate Flores and the vehicle, WSP Communications Officer Courtney Watts confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
“The people who were helping me, I heard them say that they saw a car picking up at the scene by another car,” Martinez recalled.
All her attention was focused on locating her kids and did not see anything she said. The mother suffered trauma on both sides of her body effecting her shoulder which she revealed was not fractured.
The other reported driver in the incident, Flores, was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. She proceeded to Sunnyside Astria Hospital on her own, the WSP document confirmed.
The case remains under investigation and charges are pending, WSP officials said.
“The driver could have at least come to help us knowing that my kids were laying outside of the car,” Martinez conveyed. “Even if I was at fault and knew that I could walk, I would make sure everybody was okay.”
