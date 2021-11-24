Holiday Light Fest, with 25 miles of themed scenes, returns to State Fair Park in Yakima starting Nov. 27.
Three new areas have been added, a Dino Land, Rock’n Christmas and a second tunnel.
There will also be Holiday Village in the SunDome Dec. 16-19.
State Fair Park President and CEO Kathy Kramer said, “This event brought joy to the community in a time when we really needed it last year.”
More than 14,000 cars went through the lights in 2020.
There are also opportunities to give back to the community with a portion of admissions purchased for Nov. 29 going to the Yakima Humane Society and Wags to Riches. On Nov. 30 they are taking new, unwrapped toys to give to the Salvation Army.
The holiday event started in 2020 to bring some joy in what was a tough year for most people.
Kramer said, “After doing some research it just made sense – we have the real estate, intellectual capital and there wasn’t any other event like it in the Valley.”
If you’re interested in driving through, Kramer noted that you will want to turn your lights off, tune your radio 109.9 FM or other Christmas music, and you will be able to pick up food or hot cocoa at the entrance.
Passes can be purchased at the fairgrounds, or online at StateFairPark.org.
