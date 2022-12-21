Some residents throughout the Lower Valley have one common question throughout the month of December; "where is my mail?"
Post offices across the United States are all seeing an influx of mail and packages going through their offices especially with the holidays near and a transition from consumers to online shopping.
USPS has currently accepted over nine billion packages this holiday season with the Sunnyside Post Office currently seeing an increase in packages that have to be delivered compared to previous years.
In addition to the influx in packages the Sunnyside Post Office recently saw a change of employee to one of their routes with additional staff currently taking over. The Postal Service has the ability to flex their workforce by having employees shift to offices that need additional support.
“We are in the process of making sure all deliveries will be made safely and on time in Sunnyside this holiday season,” Lecia Hall, Strategic Communications Specialist stated.
A delay in deliveries can also be attributed to the recent weather, as snow and ice can make it difficult for mail personnel to safely deliver mail.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
