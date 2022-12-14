Holiday tips to keep mail safe

As the holidays near postal services across the United States are being hit with an increase of mail that they are tasked to deliver. Here are a few tips to help keep residents mail and packages safe during this holiday season.
Tips from the Sunnyside Police Department to keep packages safe are to ship packages to work, if possible, ship to locations where someone can receive them right away and to take advantage of delivery options when shopping online to ensure that a package will be delivered when someone is home.
The United States Postal Service (USPS) has also issued a series of tips to ensure that residents keep their mail safe during this holiday season.
The first series of tips have to do with what people are sending, the postal service want to ensure that residents are not being scammed or stolen from. Before sending a donation, individuals should ensure that they are sending it to the correct association and that checks are never under an individual’s name but rather an organization.
Residents should also opt out of sending cash through the mail and should instead send checks or money orders. If individuals are sending other types of valuables over the mail insurance is available and packages can be tracked to ensure they make it to their destination.
Residents should also be aware of what can and cannot be shipped through the mail, sending hazardous items can spark a fire in the mail system and cause someone harm, individuals should make sure what items are prohibited from being shipped.
The next series of tips from USPS have to deal with the delivery of mail, the first tip asks residents to place mail on hold if they are going to be out of town. Placing mail on hold will keep mail at the post office and residents can pick it up once they get back home.
Individuals are also asked to report any suspicious behavior they see regarding postal deliveries, mail crimes can be reported at 1-877-876-2455. Mail theft is a federal crime and could lead to jail time.
As of December 13, over six billion packages and other forms of mail have been accepted during this holiday season, due to the increase in mail being delivered and current wintery conditions residents should expect delays in delivery times.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
