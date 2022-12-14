Holiday tips to keep mail safe

As the holidays near postal services across the United States are being hit with an increase of mail that they are tasked to deliver. Here are a few tips to help keep residents mail and packages safe during this holiday season.

Tips from the Sunnyside Police Department to keep packages safe are to ship packages to work, if possible, ship to locations where someone can receive them right away and to take advantage of delivery options when shopping online to ensure that a package will be delivered when someone is home.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

