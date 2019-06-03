GRANDVIEW — Nominations are being sought by the city Beautification Commission for its monthly Home of the Month and Beautification Awards Program.
Sponsored by the city, the program runs through September, Parks and Recreation Director Gretchen Chronis explained.
Five neighborhood homes will be chosen for the Home of the Month Award along with one Business Award. “
“We need your help in choosing nominees,” Chronis stressed.
The only criteria are that homes/businesses be within Grandview city limits and have not been a recipient in recent years.
To submit nominations, call 882-9219 or via email to tdrollinger2014@gmail.com or gretchen@grandview.wa.us.
