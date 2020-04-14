BICKLETON — Honor roll students for Bickleton High School’s third quarter with a 4.0 GPA are Luke Binfet, Adriana Gonzalez, Leyla Gonzalez, Scott McBride.
Students with 3.75-3.99 are Adrian Vargas-Salas, Haylee Andrews, Maleah Jones, Sarah Merfeld, Hayden Andrews, John Cardenas.
Students with a 3.50-3.74 are Ethan Andrews, Christian Arriaga, Ethan Mains, Sawyer Luther, Cheyenne Curtiss, Nathan Hanson.
Students with a 3.25-3.49 are Jazmin Ayala, Serena Jensen, Rosalinda Molina, Daniela Gonzalez-Sepulveda, Jacob Merry.
Students with a 3.00-3.24 are Shelby Ingram, Briana Martinez, Seth Nicholson.
