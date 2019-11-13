UPPER and LOWER VALLEY — Patriotic volunteers, organizations and businesses in every valley community created special moments of honor for the valley’s veterans throughout the 2019 Veterans’ Day week and weekend. From Sunnyside to Outlook, Grandview and Prosser, flags and patriotism were high.
On Monday, Nov. 11 after Prosser Memorial Health’s annual pre-parade Thank You Vets breakfast buffet at the Walter Clore from 7-10 a.m., the 15th annual Veterans Day Parade commenced from the high school at 11 a.m.
The parade traveled through downtown where two 21-gun salutes were presented by the Lower Valley Color Guard. Hundreds of people gathered to watch and cheer on the spirited participants marching, walking and riding in the traditional procession which ended at City Park.
