OLYMPIA — A bill that will help preserve hospital services in the Yakima Valley in the aftermath of the closure of Astria Medical Center in Yakima was promoted by State Rep. Jeremie Dufault (Selah-R) testifying before the House Appropriations Committee Tuesday.
House Bill 2729, introduced by Dufault, increases the Medicaid reimbursement rate for Toppenish Hospital up to the rate nearby hospitals already receive.
“The closure of Astria’s hospital in Yakima was a blow to our community,” said Dufault, “We have to protect our remaining hospital capacity as we work towards a long-term solution.”
The Yakima’s medical center’s closure happened unexpectedly and with only a few days’ notice from Astria management. More than 450 people lost their jobs, medical providers are leaving the area, and nearby hospitals are having trouble accommodating an influx of patients. Yakima County lawmakers and local officials are working to help preserve jobs and medical care in the Valley.
The bill has bipartisan support. It was cosponsored by 11 legislators, including State Reps Bruce Chandler (R-Granger) and Chris Corry (R-Yakima).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.