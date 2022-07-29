Hot air balloon gives free rides for charity

WEST RICHLAND — The Cooperative Balloon Associates donated $510 to Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels on behalf of Benton REA.
Every day the hot air balloon is flown, a monetary contribution is made to a local charity on behalf of the sponsoring Touchstone Energy Cooperative. Benton REA employees nominated and voted to give Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels the $510 donation.
Hundreds of people, both young and old, enjoyed an experience of a lifetime as they rode on the tethered Touchstone Energy Cooperatives hot air balloon at the 85th Benton REA Annual Meeting on July 16.
“Meals on Wheels is grateful to Benton REA employees for selecting our agency to receive this generous donation,” says Kristi Thien, nutrition services director for Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels. “We will honor Benton REA’s commitment to community through the works of our agency, serving senior clients right here in our community.”
Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels serves nutritious meals to seniors ages 60+ throughout Benton and Franklin counties. The organization hosts a lunchtime meal at eight senior dining sites Monday through Friday and offers home delivered meals for homebound clients. All meals are provided free of charge with donations gratefully accepted.
“Each year 500 volunteers help serve more than 200,000 meals to seniors,” says Thien.
This nutrition service also includes social interaction, a daily well-check and peace of mind for family and friends. For more information or to volunteer, call 509-735-1911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.