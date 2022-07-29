Hot air balloon gives free rides for charity

Kristi Thien, nutrition services director with Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels, accepts a donation from the Cooperative Balloon Associates, presented by Benton REA Board President Connie Krull. Behind them, the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives hot air balloon prepares for a tethered flight.

 Courtesy/Benton REA

WEST RICHLAND — The Cooperative Balloon Associates donated $510 to Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels on behalf of Benton REA.

Every day the hot air balloon is flown, a monetary contribution is made to a local charity on behalf of the sponsoring Touchstone Energy Cooperative. Benton REA employees nominated and voted to give Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels the $510 donation.

