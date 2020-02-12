OLYMPIA — A bill requiring the Secretary of State’s office to send statewide voters’ pamphlets along with election ballots to deployed military service members passed the House State Government and Tribal Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Rep. Gina Mosbrucker (Goldendale-R) introduced House Bill 2916 after a military solider testified before the committee that when deployed overseas, he received the ballot but not the voters’ guide.
Mosbrucker believes that when a military service member serves this country, they should have all the tools at their disposal to make an informed decision when casting their ballot.
“Military members get limited time to talk with their families. They shouldn’t have to use that time to discuss how to vote,” she said.
The measure has been referred to the House Appropriations Committee for further consideration.
