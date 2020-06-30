SUNNYSIDE — Strong winds promoted a mobile home fire that destroyed 1262 Rader Road, northeast of town Saturday afternoon.
Four fire companies responded to find the doublewide home fully engulfed in fire with 16 firefighters working to battle the blaze according to a release issued by Fire District No. 5 Captain George Saenz.
Yakima County Fire Protection District 5, West Benton Fire Rescue arrived to find the homeowner Darbna Ahquin attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.
Crews pulled up the ceiling off about 50 percent of the dwelling with heavy water damage throughout.
The cause of the fire was under investigation by the Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office.
The fire displaced the family of three and caused a loss estimated at $30,000 to the home.
