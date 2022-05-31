The human remains of Jennifer Caridad have been found.
Caridad, 24, of Sunnyside went missing in early August 2021. She was last seen wearing light pink shorts, a black shirt and turquoise Croc shoes.
A press release from the Yakima County Coroner's Office states that human remains were found on Tuesday, May 24 in the Granger area. Her identity has been confirmed by a Washington State Boarded Foresnic Odontologist.
Authorities have ruled the manner of death as a homicide. The cause of death is pending forensic anthropologist findings.
Just a month ago on Friday, May 6, a candlelight vigil was held by friends and family to honor Jennifer.
