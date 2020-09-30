I Saw it in the Sun: September 30, 2020

Sept. 29, 1920 – Porter Griswold of Sunnyside was named “Best Pig Club Boy” at the Washington State Fair and was awarded an all-expense paid trip to the Spokane Interstate Fair.
At a meeting held at the Commercial Club offices, W.A. Funk was named president of the Republican Club. Mrs. Sam Campbell and F.N. Florine also served as club officers.
Sept. 29, 1930 – Four masked robbers, all apparently young men, made a clean getaway after making off with $1,900 in silver and currency from the Mabton State Bank. Sheriff Deputy Walter J. Purdin said carloads of heavily armed officers failed to turn up any leads after an exhaustive search of the community and surrounding area. Ferry operators on the Columbia River from Umatilla to the west were given information about the bank robbers.
Sept. 29, 1950 – Fullback Doug Leifeste squirted into the end zone from a couple yards out for Sunnyside’s lone touchdown of the game, but the goal didn’t stand, with the Wapato Wolf pack taking a 7-6 victory over the Grizzlies.
Sept. 29, 1960 – W.C. Hilligoss handed over the keys of Hilligoss Motors to Don Galbraith who planned rename the business - Sunnyside Dodge, Inc.
Sept. 29, 1970 –Mildred Partch and sons Jim and Marvin, all of Outlook, were named the 1970 Conservation Farmers of the year by the Lower Yakima Valley Soil and Water Conservation District.
The Sunnyside Grizzlies evened their over-all record at 1-1 on the season by scoring a 10-1 victory over Wapato.
Sept. 29, 1980 – The new Miss Sunnyside, Julie Rollinger, was crowned at the climax of the local pageant by outgoing queen Sherri Moore. The two new princesses were Ellen Severson and Linda Esparza.
Sept. 29, 1990 – Construction on the $22 million Darigold plant in Sunnyside was scheduled to get underway in November, according to Wes Eckert, Darigold, Inc. President.
Sept. 29, 2000 – The Lincoln School remodeling topped the August building permits. Total value of all permits was $1.35 million.
Sept. 29, 2010 – Mike Ausland said he had enjoyed his first month on the job with the Sunnyside Police Department. His first day was Sept. 1. He said he had wanted to become a police officer since serving in the U.S Army with the First Cav while stationed in Iraq.
