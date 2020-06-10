SUNNYSIDE — Due to Washington State’s sanctuary state status, local law enforcement jurisdictions and federal agents often disagree over the handling of undocumented immigrants.
Case in point, a man arrested in Sunnyside who was later released from Yakima County Jail despite there being a detainer on record for his release to federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents is drawing regional discussion concerns.
On May 1, Sunnyside Police Department arrested Cruz (Adrian) Garcia Perez of Mexico, 29, on the charges of burglary and assault. He was then transported to Yakima County Jail.
Upon arrival, law enforcement agents learned there was an immigration detainer lodged by ICE due to Garcia Perez’s illegal immigration status which was not honored – meaning Yakima County Jail did not inform ICE of the pending release of Garcia Perez.
Immigration records show that Garcia Perez was removed by Customs and Border Protection from the U.S. on two separate occasions – twice in 2013, Dec. 19 and 23.
Some feel that by ignoring the ICE detainers local jurisdictions are weakening the system put in place to protect the public from potentially dangerous undocumented immigrants. People like David Cross of the Lars Larson Show based in Oregon, broadcasting to the Pacific Northwest States. He reached out to the Sunnyside Sun to expand on the implications of not honoring ICE detainers.
As a sanctuary state, local law jurisdictions do not have to comply with ICE detainers. Cross elaborated, “However, this would more than likely ensure that ICE enforcement would come to Sunnyside looking for Garcia Perez since he is now considered an ICE fugitive and may be prosecuted with illegal reentry,” Cross declared.
This could mean that if more agents are sent to Sunnyside, there would be a chance that other undocumented immigrants in this area are at risk of being apprehended by ICE.
Public Affairs Officer of ICE Alethea Smock confirmed this by stating, “When increased enforcement occurs, if the suspect is traveling with other people who also happen to be undocumented, ICE would now be obligated to take them into custody as well.”
Smock clarified, “There are a lot of people out there that we know are just trying to do what they need to do for the family, and these are not the type of people that we typically target. We go after people who have not only broken immigration laws, but other laws as well.”
Commander Scott Bailey aims to inform the public that Sunnyside Police Department does not enforce immigration laws and it does not uphold detainers.
As an experienced lawman of 24 years, he is leery of detainers due to the fact that there is no judicial approval.
“They’re basically signed orders from other agents,” Bailey conveyed as he also described in detail the process through which obtaining a warrant occurs – ultimately with the approval of a judge.
The commander then stressed that he does not want community members to be afraid to call 911 or the police department to report a crime if they are undocumented.
“We are not interested in the status of an individual, but we are here to help regardless of a person’s origin or citizenship or status. We are here to help.”
As of June 9, there has been no word of ICE agents active in Sunnyside.
