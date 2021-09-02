An immunization clinic will be held Thursday, September 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Inspire Development Center, 1751 Washington Court.
The clinic will be offering routine childhood immunizations for children ages 0-18 and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 12 years and older.
Face masks and hand sanitizers will also be available.
