The “In Their Shoes” Celebration and Fundraiser organized by Rod’s House is set for Friday, August 27 at Conquistador Mexican Restaurant, 214 S 6th St. at 5:30 p.m.
Chile colorado and chicken fajitas “with the works” will be served as well as wine, beer, mixed drinks, or margaritas.
Tickets can be purchased at qtego.net/qlink/rodshouse.
