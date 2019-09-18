PROSSER — Spellers of every age, living in Prosser, are invited to come spell on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m., at the Community Center in Prosser. The new event, hosted by the Prosser Senior Club, has eight age groups from first grade to 55+ for spellers to choose from. There is no cost to join in the fun.
Signup sheets will be available at each Prosser School beginning the week of Sept. 23, and at the Community Center at 1231 Dudley Ave., Prosser.
Signups close Friday, Oct. 11. Prizes will go to the top three spellers in each category.
Hamburger and hotdog lunch for a small cost will be available starting at 12 noon.
Community volunteers and supporters interested in helping with the first time, two-hour event, or for more information, invited to call or text 509-778-1820.
