If the current Primary Election results stay the same, changes are in store for the future of local city councils. Current results show incumbent candidates Craig Hicks of Sunnyside and Jose Trevino of Granger not moving past the primaries.
The Primary Elections were held on Tuesday, August 1,and results will be certified next week on Tuesday, August 15.
The Yakima County had a 19.21 percent voter turnout with 12,336 ballots counted as of Tuesday, August 7. Yakima County has 64,208 registered voters throughout 93 precincts.
During the Primary Election, the City of Sunnyside had two positions on the ballot for city council and one for the Sunnyside School Board.
Once results for the Primary Election are finalized the top two candidates from each position will move on to the general elections.
For Sunnyside City Council position 5, candidate Keren Vazquez has pulled ahead by 18 votes, and currently holds the lead with 462 votes (47.19%). Mike Farmer is following closely behind with 444 votes.
The third candidate on the ballot for Position 5 was Ken Anderson, who prior to ballots being sent out had pulled out of the race. As of Tuesday morning, he has received 72 votes.
For Sunnyside City Council Position 7, newcomer Jorge Galvan is currently leading with 495 votes. Jason Raines is trailing closely behind with 330 votes with incumbent Craig Hicks behind with just 153 votes. Galvan holds the lead with 50.56 percent of the votes.
Currently leading in the vote for the Sunnyside School District Board District 4 is Jory Anderson with 933 votes (53.78%). Anna M. Saenz is close behind with 689 votes.
Outside of Sunnyside two current items on the ballot to pay attention to are the current race for Mayor in Granger and the vote to determine whether a public hospital district will be established.
For the seat of Granger Mayor, council member Hilda Gonzalez holds the lead with 94 total votes (37.45%). Following in second is Ryan Stonemetz with 61 votes. Incumbent Jose Trevino is behind with just 50 votes. As the votes currently stand, Trevino is not expected to move on to the General Election in November.
In the vote to establish the Public Hospital District, 1,630 votes have been counted in support of the establishment of the hospital district with 838 votes against. The vote is currently 66.05% in favor of the hospital district.
There are currently no estimated ballots left to be counted with the election results waiting for certification on Tuesday, August 15.
Election results are updated daily until the numbers have been finalized. Election results can be followed online at https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20230801/yakima/
