Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a proposed $187 million investment saying he believes it will help salmon recover in the state.
The funding is designed to include:
-Protect and restore vital salmon habitat.
-Align harvest, hatcheries and hydropower with salmon recovery.
-Invest in clean water infrastructure for salmon and people.
There are other parts of the plan as well, but it will ultimately be the state legislature that determines what is funded in 2022.
It’s part of his 2022 supplementary budget that he unveiled Thursday that focuses on climate change, poverty and transportation.
Inslee called salmon recovery a top priority for the new year.
The new session begins Jan. 10.
