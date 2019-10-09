SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside Police Chief Al Escalera will remain with the city as its’ top Police officer, following a Tuesday, Oct. 1, announcement by Pasco City Manager Dave Zabell. During a formal press conference, Zabell said Ken Roske, the current Pasco Police Deputy Chief, was selected to permanently lead the Pasco Police force.
According to the City of Pasco’s Oct. 1, news release, Roske’s selection is, “the first time in more than half a century that an internal candidate has been named Police Chief.”
Sunnyside Mayor Julia Hart, when contacted about the decision which arrived after an exhaustive, nation-wide search of more than five months, expressed her appreciation for Escalera, “Even though we believe that Chief Escalera must be disappointed he will not be able to serve his community closer to home, we are happy to retain his guidance of our department here. We appreciate his continued high caliber leadership with our department.”
Chief Escalera has served more than 35 years in law enforcement. He has led the Sunnyside department since 2014, and prior to Sunnyside, a West Richland Police Captain and with the Washington State Patrol from 1985 to 2011. He served with the Pasco department in the early years of his career.
