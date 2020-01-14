SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside Police Department will host “Coffee With a Cop” on Wednesday, Jan. 23, from 4-6 p.m., at Walmart, 2675 E. Lincoln Ave.
“Coffee With a Cop” brings police officers and the community members they serve together over coffee to answer questions, discuss issues “…and learn more about each other,” Commander Scott Bailey explained.
“Coffee With a Cop” events are opportunities to build relationships in order to better problem solve with the people the officers serve, he added.
“Coffee With a Cop” is a day dedicated to encourage the public to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.