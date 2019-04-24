SUNNYSIDE — There are hundreds of anecdotal stories of pioneer children learning to swim in the Yakima Valley irrigation canals, many of which ended in tragedy.
Timothy C. King’s mission is to urge people to stop playing near, or in, the 100 miles of irrigation district canals.
“It’s not safe,” King told the Sunnyside Rotary Noon Club Monday.
“The canals must be respected as a constant hazard,” he added.
Part of his mission is to promote canal safety outreach at community events, like the one planned at Sunnyside Ace Hardware on Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We have been conducting this type of outreach for a number of years, so it is nothing new. We just keep repeating it, so we can avoid water accidents,” he noted.
King is an occupational health and safety coordinator for the Roza Sunnyside Board of Joint Control (RSBOJC) and routinely deals with workplace safety.
Working community booths, talking about canal safety is “…very important to us,” he said of the RSBOJC.
In 2010, the governing board of the irrigation districts, along with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Idaho Water User Association, Oregon Water Resources Congress and Washington State Water Resources Association partnered to publish the “Otto Otter for Safe Canals” Coloring Book.
The book, printed in English and Spanish, encourages parents to make sure their children learn to swim, “… and to swim in safe places, like the city pool,” King added.
It’s a reminder for parents to alert their children to the hazards of the canals that run through the countryside and the middle of towns, cautioned King.
At the May 4 event, and again at National Night Out celebration on Aug. 6, King said he and others will distribute the safety coloring book.
To recap King said, “Canals are not for recreational purposes. They are for getting water to the farmers.”
