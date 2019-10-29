SUNNYSIDE — Individuals who need that extra hour of sleep in the morning might need that extra cup of coffee on Sunday, Nov. 3, when clocks get turned back.
Although the Washington State elected officials approved leaving the hands on the clock alone, in Spring of 2019, the desire of the lawmakers needs acted on by Federal Congress before the change can happen.
For now, make a note, tie a string or add a note to your timer, clocks go back at midnight this upcoming Sunday.
