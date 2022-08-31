GRANDVIEW — A quarantine restricting the movement of grass clippings, potted plants, foliage and other environmental debris out of Grandview is set to take effect on Thursday, September 15.
This quarantine will affect the Grandview area due to the spread of the Japanese beetle to the Yakima, Benton and Franklin Counties.
The Japanese beetles were first discovered in 2020 with only 3 being found in the Grandview area. So far this year over 18,000 beetles have been trapped with over 24,000 being trapped in 2021.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is currently seeking the public’s help in determining the spread of the infestation. Individuals who think they have spotted a Japanese beetle are asked to take a photo and report it to the WSDA at agr.wa.gov.
The WSDA will determine whether the quarantine area will need to be expanded after the beetle’s summer flight session has concluded with the beetles being spotted in Wapato, Richland, Mabton, Sunnyside and Outlook so far.
To limit the need of moving yard debris and other plant material outside the quarantine area, WSDA has established a drop-off site. Businesses and residents can take all accepted items to the Japanese Beetle Response Yard Debris drop-off at 875 Bridgeview Road in Grandview.
The Japanese beetles are highly invasive pests to more than 300 plants, including roses, grapes and hops with adult beetle’s damaging plants by skeletonizing the foliage and feeding on buds, flowers, and fruits.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.