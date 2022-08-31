Japanese Beetle swarming Grandview

HERE COMES THE BEETLES — The WSDA is capturing Japanese Beetles in Grandview and say the three found in Sunnyside likely were transported there from Grandview.

 Kevin Rounce

GRANDVIEW — A quarantine restricting the movement of grass clippings, potted plants, foliage and other environmental debris out of Grandview is set to take effect on Thursday, September 15.

This quarantine will affect the Grandview area due to the spread of the Japanese beetle to the Yakima, Benton and Franklin Counties.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

