SUNNYSIDE — Friday, Dec. 20 marked the end of a satisfying career as a court clerk, a position Irma Jasso has held for 33 years.
As a court clerk, Jasso had the challenging task of facing the public on some of its worst days, but she very nearly didn’t choose a career in the courtroom.
If it wasn’t for the 12-hour days, Jasso said she might have continued her favorite career as a police department dispatcher.
But she had two little boys to raise, so after seven years answering the emergency calls, she switched over to working in the court.
“The city didn’t get municipal court until 1986,” she said. “The hours were shorter, working five days a week, so I applied.”
“However, I never liked jury trials. I liked pre-trial and arraignments. Our municipal court is always busy,” Jasso noted.
“It’s gotten a lot busier since we took on Toppenish city court cases last year,” she remarked.
At her retirement party on Tuesday, Dec. 17, she chatted with some of her former co-workers who dropped by to congratulate her on her future adventures.
Jasso said for most of that time, she worked with the same court staff and long-time Judge Steven Michels.
“He has been our judge since the court opened in the old city hall downtown,” she explained.
Court is now held at the Law and Justice Center, 401 Homer Street, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Retired Senior Court administrator Debbie Mendoza, said she could always count on Jasso. “She was very competent about her paperwork,” Mendoza remarked.
A former Sunnyside city defense attorney, Yakima County District Court Judge Don Engel said he always appreciated the court clerks for their work.
“Irma was one of the friendly ones. Not all of them are,” he noted. “It’s a tough job and they come into contact with of a lot of different types of people,” he explained.
Ready for retirement, Jasso said she expects to spend time with family and her two grandchildren, Mia, 2, and Gabe, 3.
“They will keep me busy,” she laughed.
