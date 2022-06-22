PROSSER — Prosser Memorial Health has added Dr. Jayme Thompson, DO, to the Prosser Clinic, 336 Chardonnay Ave.
Dr. Thompson is a Yakima Valley native and has previously worked as a Family Medicine physician in Wapato. She received her bachelor’s in medical biology from Heritage University before going on to receive her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences.
Dr. Thompson is currently taking new patients at the PMH Prosser Clinic. To learn more about her services, or to schedule an appointment, call 509-786-1576 or visit prosserhealth.org.
