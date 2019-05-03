TOPPENISH — It wasn’t a typical auction last Wednesday, May 1, at the Central Washington Junior Livestock Show.
Among the animals auctioned was a very special lamb named Rocky.
Weighing in at 118 pounds, and raised by Prosser’s Hollenbeck family, Rocky had a special purpose… to help Jazzy Guillen.
“We chose to do this,” Casey Hollenbeck, the mother of Jazzy’s teammate Austyn Robinson, said.
The breeder, Pumphrey Show Lambs of Walla Walla, donated the lamb for the Hollenbeck family to raise and sell at auction to support Guillen.
Casey learned Jazzy was fighting a rare cancer earlier this year. Working with Jazzy’s grandmother at Prosser Memorial Health, and knowing Jazzy as her daughter’s teammate, the family wanted to help.
“It was what my family could do,” Casey said.
The lamb, to her surprise, sold seven times with the final auction ending in a bid of $37 per pound, which is $4,336 from that auction alone.
The crowd was in tears, and Casey said it humbled her to see the support from the community.
“I was honored to be able to do this,” she said.
“It kind of solidifies home in the valley… it makes you believe in the goodness of people when there’s so much negative,” Casey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.