LOWER VALLEY — Jazzy Guillen, the 15-year-old Prosser young woman who has been battling soft tissue cancer for the past seven months, was home over the last weekend to reconnect with her army of supporters. Jazzy was able to attend the Lady Mustangs’ soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Jazzy’s time at home was a well-earned break, on the heels of her recent 29-day inpatient hospitalization and recovery from a complex surgery, which took place after her round of chemotherapy. The chemo and radiation has readied her for the next step of her treatment plan, which is a course of radiation to be taken back in Seattle, at Children’s Hospital for the procedure and aftercare.
Jazzy and her fierceness are highly detailed on the social media accounts, which were opened to keep her lower valley community supporters up to date. The transparency of her fight has allowed family and friends at home, to find ways to help support the family. In addition to multiple fundraisers by multiple groups, including Holy Pies of Sunnyside and Dutch Bros. Coffee in Prosser, Jazzy’s support team has been able to pitch in small, but key ways, when mom, Ashley Guillen, was needed in Seattle with Jazzy.
Jazzy and her bout with cancer is not only followed carefully on her multiple home fronts, but was brought to the attention of international influencers, Amazon owner, Jeff Bezos and Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson last week. Both gentlemen visited Jazzy at Children’s. Wilson and Children’s videotaped and photographed his time with Jazzy, and their story went viral on Jazzy’s, Wilson’s and Children’s social media pages.
Wilson practiced a touchdown throw with Jazzy and called the teen, “The coolest girl I know.”
Ashley said of her daughter, “She is amazing. She inspires me. She is fierce. She is unstoppable. She is strong. She is going to win. She is a daughter of a King. She is my daughter. And I love her so very much.”
