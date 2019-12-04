PROSSER — First term Washington State House of Representative Bill Jenkin (R-District), of Prosser, has announced his candidacy for the Washington State 16th Legislative District Senate seat currently held by the retiring Maureen Walsh.
Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties compose the 16th Legislative District.
Walsh announced her retirement on Thursday, Nov. 7, with Jenkin announcing his intentions early in the week on Monday, Nov. 4. Also running is former Walla Walla County Commissioner, Perry Dozier of Walla Walla.
In an interview last week Jenkin, whose House duties include Deputy Whip, said he feels good about his productivity during his House tenure, and looks ahead to making greater progress as a member of the Senate.
“I’m proud of the bills which I got passed last year. Four bills is a big accomplishment, and I know the groundwork laid is going to serve me, and the constituents of the District very well in my next role.”
Jenkin serves as a ranking member on the Capital Budget, Housing, Tourism, Economic Development, Veterans’ along with the Commerce and Gaming Committees.
“I do feel I can be more efficient in the Senate role. I want to bring the partnerships I have developed over the years, these bi-partisan relationships with me and get more done,” Jenkin stated.
“At some point in every discussion, the points from both sides of the aisles touch; that’s where the work gets done,” said Jenkin.
Jenkin and his wife, Lisa reside in Prosser. Jenkin served in leadership key roles within the Prosser community. He chaired the local school board, economic development association board, chamber of commerce and Rotary boards and was a founding member of the Prosser Boys’ and Girls’ Club.
Jenkin is a long-time financial advisor, winery and tasting shop owner. He located to Prosser in 2007 from the San Diego area.
