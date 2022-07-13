Jerry Taylor Veterans Memorial Plaza adds two granite walls

Two new granite walls were installed last week at the Jerry Taylor Veterans Memorial Plaza on Thursday, June 30, bringing the total number of memorial walls to 22.
“We’re finally over the halfway point in regard to installing all 42 walls,” said Greg Schlieve. “We have two more grey granite walls coming in this late fall or early winter that will have plaques engraved on them.”
The veterans plaza is located at center of Ninth Street covering from Franklin to Edison avenues.
According to Schlieve, American Legion Post #73 Commander in Sunnyside, it is believed that with the additional two walls being installed the Jerry Taylor Veterans Plaza may be the largest veterans memorial in the Northwest by weight.
The first walls at the plaza were installed in 2012, and over the past ten years progress has been steady with one to two monuments placed annually.
Local veterans and families still have time to reserve a plaque on future walls installed later this year. Schlieve shared that anyone who orders from now through October will see their plaque on the upcoming walls.
Multiple plaques can be ordered and engraved beside one another on the walls. Veterans are not required to be from Sunnyside or the state.
“We encourage everyone to pick up an application at the Plaza and place their order to honor a veteran,” he said.
Donations for the project can be made by contacting Greg Schlieve at 509-781-0799 or schlieve@charter.net.
Additional information can be found on the Facebook page for the American Legion Post 73.
