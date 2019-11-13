YAKIMA — Yakima Sheriff Office Sergeant Jesse Rojas has been selected as the department’s newest patrol sergeant, announced YSO Sheriff Bob Udell.
Rojas has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2005, with much of his patrol duty conducted in the Lower Yakima Valley.
His previous assignment was to the LEAD task force as a detective.
Also recently promoted is Lieutenant Chad Peterschick, who has moved into the ranks of administration as lieutenant.
Peterschick, a 24-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, brings a wide-range of experience into his new position as administrative lieutenant.
He has served in patrol, a member of the CRU and VOTF task forces, the Yakima SWAT team, and a detective in the LEAD task force.
