Longtime Sunnyside resident, State Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, announced Monday, May 23, that he will not seek re-election to the 15th Legislative District of the Washington State Senate.
Honeyford will be retiring from public office when his current term ends at the start of 2023. He has held this office since January 11, 1999, nearly 24 years — the longest current service in the Senate of any Republican member.
“It has been one of the greatest joys and honors of my life to serve the people of the 15th district in the state Legislature,” said Honeyford. “I will truly miss the colleagues, staff and policy advocates I have worked with over the years. I have made friends on both of sides of the aisles and worked with numerous public servants dedicated to making Washington a better place.
“However, it is now time for me to move on, spend time with my family, and leave the joys and challenges of legislative work to a new generation, with new ideas and solutions, and a new leader to serve as the voice of our communities.”
Honeyford noted that, when combined with his years as an educator, police officer and local elected offices, the end of his legislative career represents the end to more than 65 years of public service.
Sen. John Braun, Senate Republican Leader had the following comments about Sen. Honeyford’s announcement: “Sen. Honeyford was a tireless advocate for his constituents – and for all the people of Washington state. From water access, internet availability, affordable housing, funds to build public schools and increasing jobs, Sen. Honeyford was an incredible public servant,” said Sen. John Braun, Senate Republican Leader, 20th District. “Sen. Honeyford was a model public servant. He served with integrity. He served with passion. He will be sorely missed here in the Senate.”
On Friday, May 20, Nikki Torres of Pasco, filed as a Republican candidate for the state Senate seat in Legislative District 15.
“I am excited that Nikki Torres has gotten into this race. I believe her fresh perspective will be a real asset in the legislature,” said Honeyford. “After 28 years serving the 15th district I am proud to hand the baton off to Nikki. I strongly endorse her to be the next Senator.”
“I am incredibly honored by Sen. Honeyford’s endorsement,” said Torres. “He has been a strong advocate for eastern Washington interests for decades in the legislature. I look forward to working with him to carry forward important portions of his work on water and jobs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.