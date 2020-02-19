SUNNYSIDE — Working with veterans as patients at the local cancer center is humbling, noted Sherry Jivelekas, RN and Clinical Director of Astria Sunnyside Hospital Cancer Center.
Even more humbling is realizing she will be honored as recipient of the Employee Support of Guard and Reserve Patriot Award.
“I didn’t know I was up for the award. I didn’t know my employee has nominated me. It’s overwhelming,” Jivelekas announced.
Jivelekas will be presented the ESGR Patriot Award in ceremonies Friday, Feb. 28, 11 a.m. at the Astria Sunnyside Hospital Cancer Center Lobby,1013 E. Edison Ave.
Lee Jackson, NP-C at the Cancer Center, nominated Jivelekas for the Patriot Award.
Jackson, a medical director major in the U.S. Army Reserve, said he appreciates Astria Health and Jivelekas’ support when he has requested to deploy.
Jackson joined the Army in 2001 directly after 9/11. In March he has been requested to again deploy for his eighth deployment in his 18-year Army career.
In his nomination letter, Jackson described Jivelekas as “very supportive of the military. She makes every effort to coordinate around my schedule, while still maintaining excellent patient care.”
“I have never thought to not respect his duty to our country, as I am very appreciative of what our troops do to keep our country safe,” Jivelekas remarked.
“I’m pleased to have Lee as a part of our cancer care team,” she explained, adding patients immediately connect with Jackson and his Army experience because many of the patients Astria Health sees are themselves veterans.
“Their joint interest establishes immediate trust in Lee and the quality of treatment the center provides,” Jivelekas commented.
The ESGR program was established in 1972 and exists to protect and promote supportive work environments for service members in the United States Reserve and National Guard. The ESGR Patriot Award recognizes employers who support the Reserve and National Guard men and women during times of activation, training and deployments.
