Washington State Representative Dan Newhouse will host his 2021 job fair for local job seekers. The event is free of charge and applicants are encouraged to bring resumes and interview materials.
Social distancing and other safety procedures will be in place.
The event will be held at Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 West Grandridge Boulevard, in Kennewick, Saturday May 8 from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. All applicants are encouraged to pre-register for the available time slots at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-job-fair-tickets-149933594417
