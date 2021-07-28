A job fair for CDL Class A drivers hosted by LTI Milky Way will be held Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sunnyside location, 333 Midvale Road.
The event is open to all members of the family and will include giveaways and prizes. There will also be a complimentary taco truck lunch provided.
Onsite interviews will be held inside the air-conditioned facility. Applicants will receive an LTI, Inc. gift bag.
Resumes may be emailed in advance to LTIIHR@lynden.com.
