Sunnyside High School has collaborated with Astria Health for approximately the past 10 years providing health care, dental care, and mental health needs at the John Hughes Student Health Center at the Sunnyside High School but that has now begun to change as Astria Health plans to depart from the lease and end their stay at SHS.
The Sunnyside School board voted to vacate the lease as well as bypass the 120-day notice in order to get immediate access to the building.
“We have been able to rearrange our sites and are in a position to vacate the space and formally end our lease effective April 15, 2022,” said President and C.E.O of Astria Health, Brian P. Gibbons, in a letter to the Sunnyside School District.
The clinic is to be relocated and its name changed to avoid any confusion. The name “John Hughes” will be relinquished back to the school district.
The building “…is ready to come back to us,” said Heidi A. Hellner-Gomez after announcing that the building has already been vacated, cleaned up, and kept in good condition.
Plans for the building have yet to be set in place but will be used as the board sees fit according to Hellner-Gomez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.