SUNNYSIDE — John Rogers has a long line of credentials after his name, signifying the care he has put into caring for individuals needing special nursing care.
Nurse practitioner, Rogers is the newest member of the Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care team, announced Shelby Moore, program executive director.
Rogers, who holds a Doctor of Nursing practice, will be seeing clients in
“…where they are.”
“I love this job,” Rogers exclaimed. “I get to go see the patients in their homes which is much nicer for them.”
Rogers works from the Tri-Cities hospice clinic but visits clients throughout Benton and Yakima counties.
He will provide palliative care consultations to patients and their families in many settings, including the hospital, in the home, in life care setting and at the physician’s office.
“I’ve worked in every aspect of health care from birth to death, and I find I have a passion for the elderly. It’s a challenge, but I like working with this population,” he explained.
