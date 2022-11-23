Jose Ochoa awarded Prevention Professional Award

Jose Ochoa, the Substance Use and Gang Prevention Specialist at Sierra Vista Middle School was presented with the 2022 Washington State Award of Excellence in the Prevention Professional category on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

 Courtesy/Sunnyside United-Unidos

Over the past six years, Sunnyside United-Unidos has annually nominated a dedicated individual in the community who they believe should be recognized for their work in the prevention field in the community.

“Every year, someone from Sunnyside is nominated and awarded,” said Eveth Padilla, Community Coalition Program Facilitator.

Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.