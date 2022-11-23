Jose Ochoa awarded Prevention Professional Award

Over the past six years, Sunnyside United-Unidos has annually nominated a dedicated individual in the community who they believe should be recognized for their work in the prevention field in the community.
“Every year, someone from Sunnyside is nominated and awarded,” said Eveth Padilla, Community Coalition Program Facilitator.
This year is no different and Jose Ochoa, the Substance Use and Gang Prevention Specialist at Sierra Vista Middle School was presented with the 2022 Washington State Award of Excellence in the Prevention Professional category on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the 2022 Prevention Summit hosted by the Health Care Authority.
“Being new in the prevention field, Jose stepped out of his comfort and hosted a prevention week alongside the students,” said Padilla. “The crowd of students drawn to him was amazing.”
Ochoa has been able to engage with over 100 students during their lunch periods at the middle school and educate them in the danger and consequences of using drugs and alcohol.
According to Padilla, Ochoa has always been willing to step outside the box and participate in any national prevention events. He has continually asked the local coalition for assistance, along with performing his own research prior to events.
“Jose not only leads by example but is also a role model to students and his affable nature, clear insight, and guiding vision in prevention have garnered the respect and admiration of staff, students, and the community alike,” Padilla continued.
The Mission of SUU is Unlocking Sunnyside’s potential for a healthier, prosperous, drug/alcohol-free community for our youth through education, prevention, and advocacy.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
