YAKIMA — Judge Whitman L. Holt of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Eastern District of Washington denied the Washington State Nurses Association (WANA) Emergency Motion for reconsideration of the order authorizing closure of Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The court decision came a day after Astria Regional’s emergency department closed its doors and was based on protecting Yakima Valley’s associated clinic and outpatient centers, including hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish.
After Astria Health had exhausted all other options of seeking lenders that would provide additional liquidity to ARMC, attempting to sell or partner with nearby hospitals, the financial losses proved unsustainable. Since being purchased in August 2017, ARMC has lost over $40 million.
The decision was made despite concerns raised by nurses and physicians that the sudden closure would result in a catastrophic loss of medical care in the county. The Level III Trauma Center had the only open-heart surgery facility within 100 miles.
“The gap in coverage the Yakima Valley now faces is staggering,” Chief of Medical Staff and Program Director at Regional, Dr. Mark Silverstein said in a news release. “This region will lose access to major trauma and cardiothoracic care, but it will also lose access to more routine procedures, because doctors and nurses may feel less comfortable performing them knowing Yakima Regional no longer has the resources to care for patients when complications arise.”
Astria officials report that all patients who were being cared for by the hospital have been transferred to Toppenish and Sunnyside hospitals or other appropriate healthcare facilities.
“My thirty-plus years working as a nurse in this area have taught me that a region as large as Yakima needs more than one Level III hospital to serve emergency trauma patients. Yakima Regional’s closure will deny patients access to the trauma and cardiac care they need, and Yakima Memorial will not be equipped to handle the overflow of patients our hospital once served,” ER/Trauma Nurse Laurie Robinson added.
