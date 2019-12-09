SUNNYSIDE — It was a long but productive wait for the City of Sunnyside as the city leadership waited for a decision by Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson of the United States Eastern District Court. Malouf Peterson who heard the request for a dismissal of the Washington State Attorney General’s suit against the city on Oct. 2, ruled for the city on Friday, Dec. 6.
The suit accused the city of participating in widespread discriminatory practices in its management of tenants who were involved directly or indirectly with criminal activity.
The AG filed its original suit on July 30, 2019; the city responded through Menke Jackson Beyer law firm of Yakima on Aug. 7, articulating numerous ways the AG’s office failed to provide required detail in its July 30, 2019, “Complaint For Declaratory Relief, Injunctive Relief and Damages.” Subsequently, the AG filed supplementary information.
Malouf Peterson wrote the AG’s office lacked standing in filing a suit as it had failed to show it had substantial involvement in the state case to file in federal court.
According to the ruling, the state also failed to express enough detail to satisfy other aspects of the standing ruling.
In her 13-page decision, Malouf Peterson articulated on page 11, “Having found that the State does not show that it is more than a nominal party, the Court does not proceed to the issue of the State’s asserted quasi-sovereign interest.”
Malouf Peterson also noted the case did not meet the criteria for absolute dismissal, so the case was “dismissed with prejudice,” leaving open a window for further legal action.
Sunnyside Mayor Julia Hart responded to the news: “I am pleased with the court’s decision and I expected no less. We had been working with the AG’s office in good faith for months prior to the lawsuit being filed, so this is the just outcome.”
According to a statement provided by Brionna Aho, communications director for the AG office, “We’re reviewing the decision and evaluating our next steps. One thing is certain, this will not be the end of our case. My office will continue to stand up for the families who were unlawfully evicted as a result of the city’s conduct,” WA AG Robert Ferguson stated.
Parties interested in learning more detail, it is available from the State Court system’s PACER website.
