SUNNYSIDE — A 15-year-old Sunnyside High School student was arrested Monday, Oct. 14, after local police were called to investigate a possible electronic threat received at the high school.
The threat of a possible shooting was investigated, and the youth has been detained on a charge of felony harassment and transported to Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center, pending a court appearance, according to a report issued by Sunnyside Police Commander Scott Bailey.
Upon their initial investigation, police determined that the threat was sent by a 15-year-old student who indicated that it was sent to a friend as a joke and not intended to be shared or posted on social media.
The investigation is continuing, Bailey reported.
The Sunnyside Police Department and the Sunnyside School District issued a joint statement reminding parents and the community of the seriousness of this type of threat.
The statement read: “We would like the parents and students to know that we take these cases very seriously and work together to aggressively and thoroughly investigate these matters ensuring the safety of our students, staff and community.
“This is clearly not a joking matter and encourage everyone to be alert to cyber threats or harassment and ask: “If you see something. Say something.”
